Georgetown Co. detention center officer fired after videos, pics show up on social media

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/WMBF) - Authorities say a Georgetown County Detention Center officer has been fired for violating the sheriff’s office Standards of Conduct policy.
The sheriff’s office said Israel Mention was fired on Wednesday after videos and photographs were posted on social media that violate the detention center policy.
Mention was an officer at the facility on Browns Ferry Road for 15 months.
Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jason Lesley said the sheriff’s office was made aware of the videos and photos on social media which sparked an internal investigation, according to a report by WMBF.
She was fired hours after being made aware of the explicit videos and photos. The sheriff’s office would not go into detail on what the videos and pictures showed.
No charges will be filed against Mention since this is not a criminal case.
