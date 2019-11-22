First Alert Forecast: Your Weekend: Soggy Saturday...Sunny Sunday

First Alert Day Saturday For Rain
High pressure moves away from us today as a cold front prepares to move through Saturday. Ahead of the front today we’ll see breezy and warm conditions as temperatures top out Near 70!
First Alert Day Saturday
The cold front will moves through late tomorrow, we’ll see scattered showers and rain, a few isolated thunderstorms around during the afternoon, however, no severe weather is expected. The cold front will bring us clearing skies and slightly cooler temperatures for Sunday.
Another cold front looks to move into the state by the middle of next week with a few showers Wednesday. Thanksgiving? Looking nice! Partly cloudy with Highs in the lower 60s
Weather Highlights:
- Mix of Sun and Clouds Near 70 this afternoon
- Rain move into the Midlands very late Friday night and on and off Saturday
- Skies clear Sunday and a touch cooler
Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy with increasing clouds late. High Near 70
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, showers possible overnight. Lows Near 50 Rain chance 40%
First Alert Saturday: Cloudy, breezy with periods of showers/rain, some rain may be heavy, isolated thunderstorms. Highs middle to upper 60s. Rain chance 80%
Sunday: Sunny and cool. High Near 60
