Developers plan to open car wash at site of TitleMax building damaged by 2015 floods

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The site of a building decimated by the historic floods in 2015 will have something new in its place soon.
In March, the severely damaged TitleMax building on Devine Street was demolished. Now, developers are planning to put a drive-thru car wash in that spot.
In 2015, the property was located in Richland County. However, it was surrounded by property located within the city limits. The property was later annexed to the City of Columbia.
According to documents filed with the City of Columbia, developers said they do not plan to operate the car wash 24 hours a day.
A sign on the site stated a zoning meeting is scheduled to take place on December 17.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.