Columbia police looking for suspects accused of shooting man, stealing car

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police say two suspects are on the run after a shooting left a 23-year-old man injured.
It happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday at 246 Stoneridge Drive, off Greystone Boulevard near Interstate 126, police said in a tweet.
Two men were sitting in a car when two others approached them, armed with guns. The 23-year-old man was shot in the upper body as he tried to run away, police said. Officers said the other man in the car was pistol whipped.
Crews rushed the 23-year-old man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He is recovering, police said.
The suspects stole the victims’ car after the shooting. They are wanted on attempted murder charges.
No description of the car or the suspects is available at this time.
Anyone with information on this crime should call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.