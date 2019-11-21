Two Benedict College cross country runners make school history by running in national championship

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Benedict College is setting school history this year, sending two cross country athletes to the Division II National Championship. Mathew Chesum and Stellah Kiptui will be running Saturday in Sacramento, Calif.
Both are freshman students from Kenya.
“I train every day. I don’t care if the weather is good or bad,” Chesum said.
After winning six of seven races this year, Benedict Cross Country Coach Frank Hyland says Chesum has potential to finish really strong at the National Championship.
“It was almost, a pretty much perfect season. He won 6 out of 7, and we are trying to win the national championship also,” he said.
Stellah races at 1 p.m. Eastern, Mathew’s race starts at 2:15.
“This is the first time we have seen two talented athletes to go at the same time. Mathew has been has been a major asset to our program, and adding Stellah, it has been amazing,” Hyland said.
If you would like to follow Chesum and Kiptui, streaming capabilities are available here.
