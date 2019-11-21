Trouble in Toyland report outlines dangerous gifts for children

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Prisma Heath Children’s Hospital released the annual Trouble in Toyland report.
The report details what toys are still on the shelves during the Christmas shopping season that could pose a hazard to children.
Doctors say some of the most common injuries from the toys are falls, choking and injuries due to toxic chemicals.
They say parents should check any gifts their child received to make sure they’re safe.
“We want to stress that parents should be an advocate for their child to make sure that the toys that they’re receiving are as safe as possible," Dr. Jeff Holloway said. "Unfortunately, the stores can’t check everything.”
Doctors also recommend buying toys in local stores instead of on a website in order to better inspect them for hazards.
See the full report by clicking or tapping here.
