RCSD: 2 more men arrested in connection with shooting death of 29-year-old man

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies in Richland County have now arrested two more men connected with a deadly shooting that killed 29-year-old Michael Bates.
Officials said 27-year-old Trayvon Newhouse and 26-year-old Lamar Latimer were both charged with murder following the shooting, which took place on Nov. 18 at about 5 p.m.
Deputies said they discovered Bates’ body in a vehicle outside of a home on Winter Park Drive that day. Bates was shot in the upper body and pronounced dead at the scene.
Newhouse turned himself in at RCSD headquarters while Latimer was arrested without incident by the RCSD Fugitive Task Force and the U.S. Marshals.
Previously, Dequon Jenkins and Zaequan Newhouse were arrested in connection with the shooting. Officials confirmed Trayvon is Zaequan’s uncle.
All four men are being held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
