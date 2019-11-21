RCSD confirms 5 internal investigations into Jamel Bradley beginning in 2011

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Thursday, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department released new information regarding the internal investigations into former school resource officer Jamel Bradley.
This week’s arrest of Bradley comes just days after we learned of a federal lawsuit, filed not only against Bradley, but also the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and Richland School District Two. That lawsuit was filed last October and alleges that Deputy Bradley sexually assaulted a student at Spring Valley High School. The lawsuit is not tied to this week’s arrest.
Sheriff Lott said Wednesday that RCSD learned of the sexual abuse allegations that Bradley has been charged with less than a week ago. On Thursday, RCSD said that there have been five separate internal investigations into Bradley during his decade-long career as a school resource officer.
Bradley worked as an SRO at Spring Valley high school from 2009 until 2018. That year, another student’s family filed a lawsuit against Bradley for unwanted sexual advances. The lawsuit also named RCSD as a defendant, claiming that the department didn’t take appropriate action after learning of the allegations.
The lawsuit claims RCSD conducted four internal investigations against Bradley. RCSD officials confirmed Thursday that there were five total internal investigations, which took place in 2011, 2015, 2016, 2018, and 2019.
RCSD said that they cannot release information regarding what each internal investigation was regarding at this time. However, despite the internal investigations and the lawsuit, Bradley continued to work as an SRO at Spring Valley High school until December 2018. He became an SRO at Crayton Middle School in January 2019 until he was moved to the warrants division in July.
He was fired on October 30 from the department after Lott said he tried to interfere with the internal investigation. Lott said the department learned of separate sexual abuse allegations on November 15 involving a different minor.
Bradley was arrested on November 20 and charged with sexually abusing a 17-year old student in 2018.
Captain Marie Yturria said that the protocol for whether an officer is fired during an internal investigation varies case by case.
However, RCSD can’t confirm at this time how long each investigation lasted or what allegations prompted each investigation.
Sheriff Lott said Bradley’s termination resulted from the most recent internal investigation this year.
