Rape victim says man took pictures during assault at Clemson University, report says

CLEMSON, S.C. (WYFF) - New details have been released about a rape that was reported last month at Clemson University.
The victim reported that the rape happened Oct. 3 in the third-floor bathroom at Robert Muldrow Cooper Library, according to a report that WYFF News 4 received in response to a Freedom of Information Act request.
The victim met with authorities on Oct. 5 and told them she had been studying in the library with another person when she started to feel ill, the report said.
The report said she went to the bathroom, which only had one stall, and when she turned on the light, she saw that a man was there.
The report said the man pushed her against the wall and sexually assaulted her while taking a picture with his cellphone. The victim told authorities she was able to get away from the man and believes she was raped, according to the report.
She said she wanted to remain anonymous but wanted to pursue charges, the report said.
The report said investigators spoke to the victim’s study partner, who said she became concerned when the victim did not come back from the bathroom. The study partner said that, when the victim did come back, she told her she had been sexually assaulted in the bathroom, the report said.
The study partner said that, the next evening, the victim went into more detail and told her she had been raped by the man. The study partner reported that she saw marks on the victim's body, according to the report.
The victim provided authorities with the clothes she had worn during the assault, which she said had not been washed.
WYFF News 4 first reported the assault on Oct. 7. At that time, investigators said the assault happened between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
Authorities said the suspect was wearing khaki pants, a button-down shirt and a blazer, according to the alert.
The victim described the suspect as tall, with olive skin and dark hair, according to the report.
