Lexington woman hit, killed by car near Lake Murray identified

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A pedestrian walking on a road near Lake Murray was hit by a car and killed Wednesday night.
It happened around 9:20 p.m. on North Lake Drive (S.C. 6) at the intersection with Jakes Landing Road. That’s on the southeast side of the lake just north of Sunset Boulevard (U.S. 378).
The woman, 60-year-old Terry B. Aughtry, of Lexington, was walking in the road when the car hit her, the Lexington County coroner said.
Crews rushed Aughtry to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.
The driver of the car was not hurt in the crash and stopped at the scene to render aid, officials said.
No charges have been filed at this time. South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating.
