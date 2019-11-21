Former SRO granted bond on sex crime charge involving Richland Co. student

Jamel Bradley worked as a school resource officer at Spring Valley High when police say he sexually assaulted a student in 2018. (Source: WIS)
By Laurel Mallory | November 21, 2019 at 2:53 PM EST - Updated November 21 at 3:19 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former Richland County Sheriff’s Deputy who faces criminal charges was granted bond Thursday.

Jamel Bradley worked as a school resource officer at Spring Valley High when police say he sexually assaulted a student in 2018.

He was arrested Wednesday and faced a judge for the first time the next day.

A judge granted Bradley a $10,000 cash surety bond. If he posts it and is released, he is not to make any contact with the victim. He would also have to wear a GPS tracking device.

Bradley is due back in court Dec. 9.

This story will be updated.

