Historical marker unveiling honors history of Black medicine in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A symbol of the history of Black medicine in the Midlands is being recognized Thursday. There will be a historical marker unveiling outside of the Dr. Cyril Spann Medical Building, located in the historically Black Waverly neighborhood of Columbia.
This is located just blocks away from Benedict College in an area filled with historic significance.
The marker, being unveiled Nov. 21, will join two other historical markers just feet away. One recognizing the Good Samaritan Waverly Hospital, established in 1952 offering medical care to African-Americans. The other is in honor of Visanska Starks House, a leader in Columbia’s Jewish Community.
The latest one commemorates Dr. Cyril Spann, a native of Chester and graduate of Benedict College, who became the first trained Black surgeon in the state, working in both segregated and desegregated hospitals.
Several prominent African-American doctors went on to get their start and continued to work in the Dr. Spann Medical Building through 1995, which is located at 2226 Hampton Street.
His office wasn’t far from the, now closed, Good Samaritan Waverly Hospital. Dr. Spann served as the hospital’s chief of staff and traveled the state performing surgeries for patients who would not otherwise have access to care.
He was also deeply active in the Civil Rights movement.
Catherine Fleming Bruce is the director of Tnovsa Global Commons and helped to organize Thursday’s historical marker unveiling.
“It’s really an opportunity to make sure that we tell that full history – not only of this community but of the historical path that medical practices took – especially as we’re talking a lot, today, about access to health care and making sure African-Americans and other minorities have that. We’re want to look at the history of people who tried to provide that medical care and what that was like,” Bruce said.
In May, the Dr. Spann Medical Building was added to the National Register of Historic Places, and is now in the process of being restored.
In addition to historical marker unveiling, there will be a dedication of the Tree of Peace and Resistance, promoting healing and justice in the face of the Charleston shootings in 2015 and the Pittsburgh shootings in 2018.
“It will connect the efforts that Mother Emanuel and Tree of Life in Pittsburg were doing as both of them suffered under these mass shootings. They came together and wanted to make sure that they gave each other support. So, that tree is going to be a connection to all the work that people are doing to look at gun violence as a public health crisis and issue,” Bruce said.
Ahead of the unveiling, there will be a light reception and the showing of a video highlighting the many prominent Black physicians who practiced at the Dr. Spann Medical Building.
That’s at 11:30 a.m. at the First Calvary Baptist Church. The unveiling begins at 12:30 p.m. outside of the Dr. Spann Medical Building.
