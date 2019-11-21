Gov. McMaster suspends Colleton Co. sheriff from office, appoints SLED official to position

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order early Thursday afternoon officially suspending Colleton County Sheriff R.A. Strickland from office.
McMaster has appointed South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Lieutenant Charles Lytle Ghent to the position of sheriff until Strickland is “acquitted, convicted, the indictment is otherwise disposed of, or until a sheriff is elected and qualifies in the next general election.”
“I am honored by this appointment and appreciate the opportunity to serve the citizens of Colleton County in this capacity,” Ghent said in a statement."I stand committed in providing a law enforcement agency that is professional, courteous, and dedicated to serving the community. Every action we take will be in building and maintaining the community’s trust."
A grand jury formally indicted Strickland on the charge of second-degree domestic violence Thursday morning.
A letter from Senior Assistant Deputy Attorney General Creighton Waters was hand-delivered to McMaster on Thursday morning notifying him of Strickland’s indictment.
Strickland had placed himself on a leave of absence and his law enforcement certification has been suspended.
Strickland was arrested on Nov. 9 on a charge of second-degree domestic violence in connection with an incident two days earlier. Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested Strickland and booked him into the Colleton County Detention Center, according to SLED spokesperson Tommy Crosby. He was released the same day on a personal recognizance bond.
An affidavit states that during an argument, Strickland assaulted the victim by “punching her in the face, with a closed fist, more than once, which caused moderate bodily injury.” Investigators also said the victim suffered a defensive injury to her arm in an attempt to protect her face.
Strickland physically took possession of the victim’s cell phones, “blocking her access to both cell phones, preventing her from reporting the incident or receiving emergency medical assistance,” the affidavit states.
Investigators say he also damaged the vehicle she attempted to flee in.
