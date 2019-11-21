First Alert Forecast: Nice and Warm Today and Friday. First Alert Saturday For Rain/Showers

Warmer Temperatures Today and Friday
First Alert Day Saturday For Rain
High pressure moves to our East today, this means we’ll pick up a Southwest wind…this will give us a bit more moisture in the air and bring our temperatures today and Friday into the middle to upper 60s
First Alert Day Saturday
Our next storm system will be here late Friday into Saturday. A cold front will move through the state late Saturday…ahead of the front we’ll see a good chance of showers and rain as this storm system taps abundant Gulf moisture. In fact, there could be a few thunderstorms around during the day Saturday. The cold front sweeps through and will bring us clearing skies and slightly cooler temperatures for Sunday.
Another cold front looks to move into the state by the middle of next week with showers/rain on Wednesday. As of now, it should be to our East by Thanksgiving. Not much “cold air” behind these fronts as we should see seasonable conditions
Weather Highlights:
- Warmer Today – Friday with Highs middle to upper 60s
- Rain move into the Midlands very late Friday night and all day Saturday
- Skies clear Sunday and a touch cooler
Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy. Highs middle to upper 60s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows lower 40s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, warmer. High Near 70
First Alert Saturday: Cloudy, breezy with periods of showers/rain, some rain may be heavy, isolated thunderstorms. Highs middle to upper 60s. Rain chance 80%
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.