FIRST ALERT: Areas of rain expected for your Saturday!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heads up! Saturday is an Alert Day! We’re tracking rain that could be heavy here and there.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· It will be chilly tonight. Low temperatures will be in the mid 40s.
· On Friday, we’ll see highs near 70. Isolated showers are possible (20%).
· Saturday is an Alert Day! A cold front will bring areas of rain to the Midlands Saturday. Some of the rain could be heavy. Rain chances are around 80% for now.
· An early morning shower is possible Sunday (20%). Then, clearing skies and cooler temps by afternoon.
· Looking ahead to Thanksgiving, we’ll see mild weather with highs in the lower 60s.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Thursday night, it will be chilly, so bundle up. Overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 30s. A few clouds are possible. If you have a chance, check out a cool meteor shower tonight. The Alpha Monocerotids will have a rare outburst of meteors late tonight. The best chance for viewing the shower will be after 11:30 p.m. Peak time will be around 11:50 p.m. You could see about 100 meteors or more in the sky. Enjoy it.
Even warmer weather is in the forecast for Friday. Highs will rise into the upper 60s to near 70 by afternoon. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few isolated showers are possible. At this time, we’re not expecting a washout. Rain chances are around 20%.
Saturday is an Alert Day. A cold front approaches the area by Saturday from the west, giving way to areas of rain in the Midlands. Some of the rain could be heavy and steady at times, especially by afternoon and evening.
Rain chances are around 80%. We’ll keep you posted to any changes. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
Early morning showers are possible Sunday. Rain chances are around 20%. Otherwise, we’ll see clearing skies. Highs will cool into the upper 50s to near 60.
We’ll see highs in the low to mid 60s Monday and Tuesday.
By Wednesday, scattered showers are in your forecast as you’re traveling to grandma’s house for the holiday. Then, for Thanksgiving Day, we’re forecasting partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 60s.
Tonight: A Few Clouds. Chilly. Overnight temperatures in the mid 40s.
Friday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers Possible (20%). Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.
Alert Day Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Areas of Rain (80%). Highs in the upper 60s.
Sunday: Clearing Skies. Cooler. Highs around 60.
Monday: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy and Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
Wednesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers (30%). Highs in the mid 60s.
