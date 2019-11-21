FIRST ALERT: Areas of rain expected for your Saturday!

As we move through your Thursday night, it will be chilly, so bundle up. Overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 30s. A few clouds are possible. If you have a chance, check out a cool meteor shower tonight. The Alpha Monocerotids will have a rare outburst of meteors late tonight. The best chance for viewing the shower will be after 11:30 p.m. Peak time will be around 11:50 p.m. You could see about 100 meteors or more in the sky. Enjoy it.