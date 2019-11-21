Diana Ross to perform at Township Auditorium in February 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One of the most successful recording artists of all time will be performing at the Township Auditorium in February.
Diana Ross, the former leader of The Supremes, will be performing at the Township Auditorium on Feb. 26, 2020. The concert will be the second stop of her tour in 2020. One week later, she will perform at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.
Ross has had six No. 1 hits on the Billboard charts including “Upside Down,” “Love Hangover,” and “Endless Love” with Lionel Richie.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Nov. 22.
