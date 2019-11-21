Authorities arrest 5 in drug bust in Lancaster County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five men were arrested in Lancaster County as the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office searched a home for a man wanted in a homicide investigation.
Deputies arrested 47-year-old Shannon “Hambone“ Myers of Fort Mill and four other suspects after drugs and money were among the items found in the Lancaster County home.
In all, deputies uncovered 811.5 grams of meth, 49 grams of heroin, 8.35 grams of cocaine, 4.74 grams of marijuana, seven controlled pills, 29 grams of illegal mushrooms, three handguns, body armor, and $4,372 in cash.
Myers was charged accessory after the fact to murder. The four other suspects were not identifed and their charges were not announced.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.