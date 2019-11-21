Authorities arrest 5 in drug bust in Lancaster County

Five people were arrested in Lancaster County on Thursday morning after deputies from Lancaster and Kershaw counties executed a search warrant and found drugs, guns, and money in a home. (Source: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff | November 21, 2019 at 4:52 PM EST - Updated November 21 at 4:56 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five men were arrested in Lancaster County as the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office searched a home for a man wanted in a homicide investigation.

Deputies arrested 47-year-old Shannon “Hambone“ Myers of Fort Mill and four other suspects after drugs and money were among the items found in the Lancaster County home.

In all, deputies uncovered 811.5 grams of meth, 49 grams of heroin, 8.35 grams of cocaine, 4.74 grams of marijuana, seven controlled pills, 29 grams of illegal mushrooms, three handguns, body armor, and $4,372 in cash.

Myers was charged accessory after the fact to murder. The four other suspects were not identifed and their charges were not announced.

