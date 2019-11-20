White fired as Benedict head football coach after 5 years

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Benedict has parted ways with head football coach Mike White.
White served as the coach for the Tigers for five years. During that time, he posted a 19-30 record. White led the Tigers to a 6-3 campaign in 2018 and a record of 7-2 in 2017.
However, White finished 0-10 in 2015 and 1-9 this past season.
Benedict was ninth in the SIAC in scoring offense averaging 18.6 points per game and last in the conference averaging 234.4 yards per game. Defensively, the Tigers gave up 28.4 points per game.
Officials with the athletics department are now conducting a national search for White’s replacement.
