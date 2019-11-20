Warrant: Orangeburg police officer took $17,000 from evidence room

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have arrested an Orangeburg police officer accused of taking more than $17,000 from an evidence room.
Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested 47-year-old Carl Wayne Schultz of Saint Matthews who has been charged with misconduct in office.
According to court records, the incidents transpired between Sept. 6, 2018 and Dec. 5, 2018.
SLED agents say Schultz removed confiscated money totaling $17,167.58 from the ODPS evidence room. That money was to be deposited into an account at the City of Orangeburg.
Investigators cited an audit, a log track report and the suspect’s acknowledgement of being the last person to modify affected files.
SLED investigated the case at the request of the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.
Schultz was locked up at the Orangeburg County Detention Center, and his case will be prosecuted by the First Solicitor’s Office.
