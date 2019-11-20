Report: SC staffer allegedly fought man dressed as Will Muschamp

COLUMBIA, S.C. (TheBigSpur.com) - The 2019 college football season at South Carolina has been a roller-coaster ride, center on the Gamecocks’ future with fourth-year head coach Will Muschamp.
Since South Carolina (4-7, 3-5) upset then-No. 3 Georgia (9-1, 6-1) 24-17 in double overtime Oct. 12, the Gamecocks have lost four of their past five games as they enter Saturday's open date.
So South Carolina's week off should be quiet, but recent headlines have made the past couple of days anything but that.
The latest news story to pop up came Tuesday when the Charleston (S.C.) Post and Courier reported that the Gamecocks fired a member of the football team’s coaching staff for allegedly fighting a man dressed as Muschamp.
Citing Columbia (S.C.) police records, the Post and Courier report said that former South Carolina dismissed student manager Aubrey Walker after he was arrested on the night of Halloween for fighting another man dressed as Muschamp, subsequently spending his night in jail for public disorderly conduct.
A spokesperson for South Carolina confirmed that Walker was terminated from working as a student manager.
Walker, meanwhile, did not respond to the Post and Courier's request for comment.
Walker appeared to have taken offense to the man's impersonation of Muschamp for Halloween, a costume that the Post and Courier's report said "depicted Muschamp holding a sizable check."
The Post and Courier said that it obtained a photo of the man’s Muschamp costume, which included a typical Gamecocks game-day outfit in all-black clothing, a headset, and eyeglasses.
The "giant check" was made out to "Will Muschamp" in the amount of $18 million with the word "Buyout" written in the memo space and signed by "Every Gamecock Fan."
According to the Post and Courier's report, Walker "appeared to be intoxicated" during the alleged altercation and remained "loud and boisterous" when a police officer stepped in and tried to stop the fight.
Muschamp is 26-24 overall and 15-17 in SEC play with one game left in his fourth season as South Carolina's head coach.
He leads the Gamecocks into a daunting task of a season finale next Saturday, Nov. 30, when they host their in-state rival — No. 3 Clemson (11-0, 8-0 ACC) — at noon ET on ESPN from Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina.
The off week started Monday with a report from SCNow.com that South Carolina president Bob Caslen said that athletic director Ray Tanner reached out to Florida State officials for advice on how the Seminoles parted ways with second-year head coach Willie Taggart, who was fired Nov. 3 despite being owed $18 million.
“No, but our athletic director has,” Caslen said, according to SCNow.com. "And they’ve got a whole lot more money in their athletic endowment than we do. I know that, for a fact.
"Listen, for the record, (Muschamp) is my coach, period. And he’ll remain my coach, just for the record. If you look at the athletic director’s statement (Saturday, supporting Muschamp before his team’s 30-6 loss to Texas A&M), that’s the same that I endorse."
Caslen then retracted those comments later on Monday in a statement released through the university's athletics communications and public relations:
"Let me set the record straight: Athletics Director Ray Tanner did not speak with anyone at Florida State University about coaching contracts."
Copyright 2019 TheBigSpur.com. All rights reserved.