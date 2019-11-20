Pair arrested in connection with deadly shooting of 29-year-old man

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested Dequon Jenkins and Zaequan Newhouse in connection with a deadly shooting on Winter Park Drive.
Officials said 29-year-old Michael Bates was shot and found in a vehicle outside of a home on the 4000 block of Winter Park Drive. Bates was pronounced dead at the scene.
Jenkins and Newhouse were taken into custody at 5 p.m. Tuesday by the RCSD Fugitive Task Force and the U.S. Marshals.
Jenkins, 21 has been charged with murder while Newhouse, 19, has been charged as an accessory after the fact.
Both men have been transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
