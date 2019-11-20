Lexington Police searching for two suspects connected to overnight burglary

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is searching for two suspects in connection with a burglary, kidnapping, and stolen vehicle incident that occurred overnight.
At approximately 1:30 a.m., officials were dispatched to a residence on the 100 block of Martel Drive.
Upon arrival, a female victim told officers that two unknown men had forced their way into her home through the back door.
The victim stated that the men held her in her bedroom while they stole numerous items.
The burglars then fled the scene in the victim’s dark grey 2013 Honda Civic. The vehicle has a Clemson Tiger Paw on the passenger side rear window with a South Carolina license plate: JRP 822.
During the investigation, detectives were able to track a purchase made with the victim’s credit card. Surveillance video of the purchase revealed two black males in their early 20s with slender builds.
One of the suspects had facial hair and was dressed in black shorts, blue jeans, and a black hooded shirt with a grey jacket.
The other suspect did not appear to have facial hair and was dressed in black shoes, black pants, a black hat and a blue jacket with white striping.
Anyone who knows the identity of the suspect involved or the whereabouts of the victim’s vehicle is urged to contact Detective Voravudhi at 803-358-1514 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
