Gamecocks WR Edwards doubtful against Clemson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (TheBigSpur.com) - South Carolina football wide receiver Bryan Edwards has likely played his last college football game.
Embattled head coach Will Muschamp, in his fourth year leading the program, revealed on Wednesday during his teleconference with SEC media that Edwards would be considered doubtful for the regular-season finale against Clemson.
Since the Gamecocks (4-7) won’t have enough wins to qualify for a bowl game, Edwards’ season, and his collegiate career, would be over.
Edwards suffered a knee injury in the 20-15 loss against Appalachian State two weeks ago. This past Saturday, the Conway High School product made the trip to Texas A&M but did not dress for the game. Following the contest, Muschamp said that Edwards practiced throughout the week in the lead-up to the eventual loss to the Aggies, but suffered a setback later in the week.
Muschamp admits there’s still “a possibility” that Edwards would be able to play against the Tigers, the team he chose the Gamecocks over in the recruiting process, but that he’s “doubtful” for the game.
"If he’s unable to play, it’s a huge blow,” Muschamp said. “As a defensive coordinator, Brent would have to account for him on every play.”
Edwards has already set the career record for receptions and receiving yards during his time at South Carolina. Right now, though, he sits one touchdown short of the school record for receiving touchdowns in a career.
"I hurt for Bryan because he’s certainly deserving of walking of here with all the records,” Muschamp said. “That’s something I certainly envisioned him doing."
For the year, Edwards has 71 receptions for 816 yards and six touchdowns.
Muschamp also noted in his media session that fullback/linebacker Spencer Eason-Riddle suffered a torn ACL in the loss to the Aggies. Eason-Riddle is a major contributor on special teams, and was recently named to the 2019 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team where he’s scheduled to appear on the field at the Cotton Bowl.
SEC career leaders
Career receptions
262 – Jordan Matthews (Vanderbilt, 2010-13)
236 – Earl Bennett (Vanderbilt, 2005-07)
234 – Bryan Edwards (South Carolina, 2016-19)
234 – Christian Kirk (Texas A&M, 2015-17)
228 – Amari Cooper (Alabama, 2012-14)
Career receiving yards
3,759 – Jordan Matthews (Vanderbilt, 2010-13)
3,463 – Amari Cooper (Alabama, 2012-14)
3,093 – Terrence Edwards (Georgia, 1999-2002)
3,045 – Bryan Edwards (South Carolina, 2016-19)
3,042 – Alshon Jeffery (South Carolina, 2009-11)
3,001 – Josh Reed (LSU, 1999-2001)
