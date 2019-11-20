FIRST ALERT: Tracking temps in the 60s, then areas of rain for your Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Warmer temperatures and more showers are on the way. In fact, Saturday is an Alert Day.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· It will be a cold night tonight. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s.
· Even warmer weather is expected Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.
· An isolated shower is possible Friday. Rain chances are around 20%.
· Saturday is an Alert Day! A cold front will bring areas of rain to the Midlands Saturday. Some of the rain could be heavy. Rain chances are around 70% for now.
· Looking ahead to Thanksgiving, we’ll see mild weather with highs in the lower 60s.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Wednesday night, it will be cold, so bundle up. Overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 30s.
On Thursday, highs will climb into the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies.
Even warmer weather is in the forecast for Friday. Highs will rise into the upper 60s to near 70 by afternoon. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few isolated showers are possible. At this time, we’re not expecting a washout. Rain chances are around 20%.
Heads up! Saturday is an Alert Day. A cold front approaches the area by Saturday from the west, giving way to areas of rain in the Midlands. Some of the rain could be heavy and steady at times, especially by afternoon and evening.
Rain chances are around 70%. We’ll keep you posted to any changes. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 60s.
Clearing skies are expected Sunday. Highs will cool into the upper 50s to near 60.
We’ll see highs in the low to mid 60s Monday and Tuesday.
By Wednesday, scattered showers are in your forecast as you’re traveling to grandma’s house for the holiday. Then, for Thanksgiving Day, we’re forecasting partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 60s.
Tonight: Mostly Clear and Cold. Overnight temperatures in the upper 30s.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
Friday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers Possible (20%). Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
Alert Day Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Areas of Rain (70%). Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Sunday: Clearing Skies. Cooler. Highs around 60.
Monday: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy and Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
