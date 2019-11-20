First Alert Forecast Update - Enjoy the Great Fall Weather

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The great fall weather will continue for a few more days before we put the rain back in the forecast.
Daytime highs will continue to climb to the upper 60s through the end of the workweek
Starting Friday there is a slight chance of a shower in the forecast and the rain will linger into Saturday.
Saturday is an Alert Day for Areas of rain.
Forecast Models suggest that we will see between a tenth of an inch up to three-quarters of an inch.
11AM Update - In the Tropics, Tropical Storm Sebastien is churning in the Atlantic and is has winds of 50mph. We are expecting the system to turn away from the US and head out to sea.
Looking Ahead to Thanksgiving, we are expecting dry weather during the day. We will have a few late evening showers that will linger into your Friday.
