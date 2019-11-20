First Alert Forecast: Carolina Sunshine Will Give Way To An Alert Day Saturday

Lovely Fall Forecast The Next Few Days
First Alert Day Saturday For Rain
High pressure moves in the next few days giving us some great late Fall weather! Look for a mix of sun and clouds with daytime Highs in the lower 60s today with middle to upper 60s Thursday and Friday.
Our next storm system is getting ready for its Southeast debut by performing currently out West! Low pressure with a trailing cold front will move our direction the next few days…by the time late Friday/Saturday rolls around we’ll see a good chance of showers and rain as this storm system taps abundant Gulf moisture. In fact, there could be a few thunderstorms around during the day Saturday, this is something we’ll have to watch. The cold front sweeps through and will bring us clearing skies and slightly cooler temperatures for Sunday.
Another cold front looks to move into the state by the middle of next week with showers/rain on Wednesday. As of now, it should be to our East by Thanksgiving. However, this system could prove to be a major weather player for much of the Midwest and Northeast, again, something to watch over the next several days. Look for widespread showers/rain Saturday with clearing skies by Sunday. Temperatures behind the front will be cooler (just not super cold!)
Weather Highlights:
- Mostly sunny Today with Highs lower 60s
- Warmer Thursday – Friday with Highs middle to upper 60s
- Rain move into the Midlands very late Friday night and all day Saturday
- Skies clear Sunday and a touch cooler
Forecast:
Today: Some patchy Fog this morning, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs Lower 60s
Tonight: Clear and chilly. Lows upper 30s
Thursday - Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs middle to upper 60s
