Columbia City Councilman Howard Duvall wins runoff election for council seat

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia City Councilman Howard Duvall came out victorious this evening in the runoff to keep his At-Large council seat.
Duvall was originally elected in 2015, and tonight he beat out contender Sara Middleton for his re-election.
The unofficial final count from election leaders identified Duvall as the winner by a count of 3397 to Middleton’s 3249 votes. He says public safety is at the top of his list when it comes to getting back to work on the council.
“The top thing I want to work on is public safety funding,” he said. “We need to fund our police and fire personnel better than anybody in the Midlands. We’ve got to raise some revenue to do that. We need to do that immediately to make our police and fire personnel competitive.”
Duvall says he still wants to work with Middleton to collaborate.
“She is a very articulate, and bright young lady and I want her to do the best,” Duvall said. “I’ll be glad to help her in any way that I can to give her some experience on boards and commissions, and I want to sit down with her very soon and talk about what her ideas were, and help her implement her ideas.”
Election officials say the margin for this runoff was too wide to call for a recount.
The At-Large council seat has a four-year term, ending on December 31, 2023.
