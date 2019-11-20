Clemson remains No. 3 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With a win this past weekend, Clemson solidified their spot in the College Football Playoff rankings for at least another week.
The Tigers remained at No. 3 this week after dominating Wake Forest in their 52-3 victory last weekend. Dabo Swinney and his squad have the week off before traveling to Columbia on Nov. 30 to face South Carolina at noon.
LSU also remained atop the CFP poll. The Tigers took care of business against Ole Miss with a 58-37 win. They’ll face Arkansas at home this weekend.
Ohio State sits at No. 2 this week. The Buckeyes dominated Rutgers this past week in their 56-21 win. Ohio State now prepares for a top-10 at home against Penn State on Saturday.
Rounding out the top four is Georgia. The Bulldogs held off 12th-ranked Auburn 21-14 last weekend to clinch the SEC East title. Kirby Smart and the Dawgs will take on Texas A&M at Sanford Stadium on Saturday.
Alabama and Oregon are still outside of the top four despite wins this past weekend. The Crimson Tide will host Western Carolina while the Ducks travel to Arizona State this weekend.
