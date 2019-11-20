Christmas tree shortage could lead to higher prices this year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you were hoping to get a fresh cut Christmas tree this year, expect to pay more for it than in years past.
According to Today, farmers in major tree-growing states like North Carolina, Oregon, Michigan and Missouri have said that the 2008 recession and changing weather patterns have produced less trees than normal for this time of year. With those changes, the demand for trees will stay the same but a smaller supply could mean higher prices for trees in several areas of the country.
Doug Hundley, spokesman for the National Christmas Tree Association, told CNBC in 2018 that Christmas tree prices had risen almost 10% since 2017.
The average time for a Christmas tree to grow is between 8 to 10 years, so with the recession in the mid-2000s, tree growing was less abundant and farmers had to cut back.
However, many say the demand for fake trees has risen even though they tend to cost more than fresh cut trees. The average price for an artificial tree, according to CNBC, is around $107.
