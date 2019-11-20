Caslen ‘misspoke’ in interview, looks forward to having Muschamp ‘for seasons to come’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Typically, a bye week is quiet for college football teams, but that hasn’t been the case for the South Carolina Gamecocks.
The future of head coach Will Muschamp has been in the spotlight over the last week following statements issued by University of South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner and president Bob Caslen.
On Wednesday, Caslen issued a statement regarding an interview he conducted with the Florence Morning News. During that interview, he told sports reporter Scott Chancey that Tanner spoke to Florida State about how they were able to come with the money for former head coach Willie Taggart’s buyout.
“Earlier this week, I had a lengthy conversation with reporters and editors from the Florence Morning News about our university and the importance of keeping it affordable and accessible to the people of South Carolina. In the course of that interview, I was asked several questions about the football program, including one about Coach Muschamp that I misinterpreted. I misspoke and the mistake was mine, and I apologize for any confusion my comments have created with Gamecock fans or our program. Our Athletic Director and I support Will Muschamp, and we look forward to him being our coach next year and for seasons to come.”
Following the release of that report on Monday, Caslen issued a statement saying Tanner had not spoken with anyone from Florida State about coaching contracts.
On Nov. 13, Caslen spoke with the Greenville News and shared his support of Muschamp as the Gamecocks prepared for their game against Texas A&M.
"Coach Muschamp is my coach. That's the message. He will be my coach through the end of the season," Caslen told the Greenville News. “And then, just like any other coach that's out there, whether it's a soccer coach, whether it's the equestrian coach, whatever, they're going to do an end-of-year assessment, the athletic director does. Then, we'll see what’s up.”
Two days later, Gamecocks athletic director Ray Tanner issued a statement in support of Muschamp as the coach of the university’s football team heading into the team’s contest against Texas A&M.
“Today, I want to make it clear that Will Muschamp is our football coach and will be our coach going forward,” Tanner said in the statement. “President Caslen and I are fully supportive of his leadership and his development of student-athletes on and off the field. Coach Muschamp and our staff are dedicated to the success of Gamecock football. They have built a program where our team plays for each other and for our University, and they deserve our support. While we wish the outcome of some of our games would have been different, we are excited about the future of our program.”
Following the Gamecocks’ 30-6 loss to Texas A&M, Muschamp was asked about the statements made by Tanner and Caslen. In response, Muschamp shared with reporters how supportive both men and their administrations have been during his time at South Carolina.
“From day one until now and moving forward, I've had wonderful communications support number one Coach Tanner and his administration,” Muschamp explained Saturday, “number two, the President's office starting with President Pastides and now President Caslen and the board and everyone's been unbelievably supportive. Now, publicly, I don't know what all's out there, but I know that from my standpoint. everybody's been supportive and positive about where we're headed and what we're doing."
The Gamecocks, now at 4-7 on the season, are preparing for their regular-season finale against defending national champion Clemson at Williams-Brice Stadium on Nov. 30.
When asked previously by the Florence Morning News about Muschamp’s fate, Caslen told the media outlet they’d “have a discussion” if the team imploded against the Tigers, but “there’s no desire intended to make a change.”
