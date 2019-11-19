SCDC seeks bump in budget to increase security, combat contraband activity

To crack down on cell phones, SCDC wants to purchase a technology called “Cellbrite” that would intercept and analyze any cellphone or electronic activity inside the prisons. The current efforts to crack down on contraband phones, including high nets around the prison, seem to be working. Stirling said that, in 2017, officers confiscated around 7,500 phones. He said, this year, that number is down to around 2,500.