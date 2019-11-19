Man found shot inside care outside home in Richland County identified

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found shot inside a vehicle.
Around 5 p.m. Monday, deputies were called to the 4000 block of Winter Park. That’s off Bluff Road, south of Interstate 77.
Upon arrival, they found 29-year-old Michael Uzell Bates shot in a vehicle outside the home.
Bates was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy revealed his cause of death was complications from gunshot wounds to the upper body.
RCSD and the Richland County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
