Help Riverbanks Zoo win ‘Best Zoo Lights’ in national contest

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The season of lights is here and our own Riverbanks Zoo is up for a special nomination, and need your help to win!
Riverbanks Zoo has been nominated, along with 20 other zoos across the country, for the best “Zoo Lights” in the country. USAToday is hosting the competition and you can vote for the “Best Zoo Lights” once per day until voting ends on Monday, December 2 at noon ET.
The 10 winning events, based on the votes, will be announced on Friday, December 13.
According to the Riverbanks Zoo website, “nearly 1 million dazzling lights illuminate Riverbanks Zoo during Lights Before Christmas, one of Columbia’s longest running holiday events. Festivities include a Holly Jolly Christmas Parade, nightly visits with Santa, an animated story tree, a Jingle Bell Bonfire and plenty of holiday treats, like s’mores and hot cocoa.”
