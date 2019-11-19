First Alert Forecast: Warmer weather is on the way!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you like warmer weather, it’s headed our way.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight. Lows will be in the low 40s.
· On Tuesday, we’ll see mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. Morning fog is possible. Highs will be in the low 60s.
· More sunshine is in your forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 60s.
· Even warmer weather moves in by Friday with highs in the upper 60s to near 70.
· A cold front brings scattered showers to the Midlands by the weekend.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Monday night, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Areas of fog are possible tonight. It will be chilly. Low temperatures will fall into the lower 40s. Some upper 30s could creep in by early Tuesday morning.
On Tuesday, we’ll start the day in the 40s. Highs will climb into the low 60s. We’ll see low clouds and fog in the morning. Then, gradually, we’ll see more sunshine sneaking in, but it might take a good deal of the day for that to happen. So, for now, we’re calling sky conditions mostly cloudy to partly cloudy.
Temperatures will climb a bit more into the mid 60s by Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.
Even warmer weather is in the forecast for Friday. Highs will rise into the upper 60s to near 70 by afternoon. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies. A late day shower is possible. Rain chances are around 20%.
A cold front approaches the area by the weekend, giving way to scattered showers Saturday and possibly early Sunday. We’ll keep you posted to any changes. Highs will be in the 60s this weekend.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy Skies. Scattered Rain (90%). Overnight temperatures in the lower 40s.
Tuesday: AM Fog. Mostly Cloudy to Partly Cloudy. Mild. Highs in the lower 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
Thursday: Sun & Clouds. Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Late Day Shower Possible (20%). Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Highs in the mid 60s.
Sunday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Early Showers Possible (30%). Highs in the low 60s.
