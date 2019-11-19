Expect More Sun and Warmer Temperatures & Sebastien Has Formed

Super Fall Forecast Next Few Days
Today we’ll see partly cloudy skies and nice temperatures as we’ll reach the lower 60s
The next few days will be simply great! Mix of sun and clouds with Highs in the middle to upper 60s.
A cold front moves into the state by Saturday. Look for widespread showers/rain Saturday with clearing skies by Sunday. Temperatures behind the front will be cooler (just not super cold!)
Weather Highlights:
- Highs Lower 60s Today
- Much warmer Wednesday - Friday
- Highs middle to upper 60s
- Rain returns by Saturday
In the Tropics, Tropical Storm Sebastien has formed north of the Leeward Islands just eleven days before the end of Hurricane season.
Sebastien is expected to remain a tropical storm for the next day or so and then become a weak area of low pressure and turn back out to sea. We are not expected any impacts from Sebastien.
Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy by afternoon. Highs Lower 60s
Tonight: Fair. Lows Near 40
Wednesday - Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs middle to upper 60s
