CPD searching for robbery, assault suspect

By Jazmine Greene | November 18, 2019 at 10:23 PM EST - Updated November 18 at 10:23 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a robbery and attempted assault suspect.

Police released a composite sketch of a man who reportedly pushed a 27-year-old female to the ground on Summerlea Dr. Sunday morning.

The suspect is accused of taking the victim’s belongings and attempting to sexually assault her.

The victim did not suffer any injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

