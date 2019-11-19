CPD: Man arrested in connection with child’s death at home on Manse Street

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a child at a home on Manse Street.
Bobby Ramos Jr, 23, has been charged with homicide by child abuse. Ramos is an acquaintance of the victim’s mother.
According to the coroner, Leo Mateo Pacheco, 3, died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head and body.
Officers were called to a home on Tuesday morning after Pacheco was reportedly found unresponsive by his mother. He was taken to a local hospital by EMS.
CPD officers were dispatched to the hospital after medical staff pronounced Pacheco deceased.
Pacheco’s 4-year-old brother was taken into emergency protective custody by CPD and the South Carolina Department of Social Services.
Officials requested CPD’s Code Enforcement officers to respond due to the condition of the home’s interior such as lack of heat, hot water, and various plumbing and sanitation concerns.
Ramos is currently being housed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. He is expected to appear in General Sessions court at a later date.
