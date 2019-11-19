‘Baby Shark Live!’ swims into Columbia in May 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The song stuck in every parents’ head will come to life in Spring 2020.
“Baby Shark Live!” will stop in Columbia on May 11 at the Township Auditorium. The show is at 6 p.m.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. A presale starts Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 10 a.m.
Buy tickets at ticketmaster.com or the auditorium’s box office. Meet and greet tickets are also available. Check out all the tour stops at babysharklive.com.
Many performances during the fall tour of “Baby Shark Live!” sold out.
The show has Baby Shark joining his friends to sing classic children’s songs like “Five Little Monkeys,” “Wheels on the Bus” and more -- including, of course, viral sensation “Baby Shark.”
