Man who died in crash at intersection of U.S. Hwy 378 and W. Main Street in Lexington identified

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the person who died from a single vehicle accident that happened Nov. 17 at the intersection of U.S. Highway 378 and West Main Street in Lexington.
Charles Christopher Gossett, 32, of Gilbert died from his injuries at an area hospital. The accident occurred around 8:15 p.m. when Gossett was traveling east on U.S. Highway 378 when his vehicle went off the road and hit a utility pole.
He was not wearing a seat belt when the accident occurred.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating the cause of this accident.
