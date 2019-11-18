Kickoff for showdown between Gamecocks, Tigers set for noon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The regular-season finale between South Carolina and Clemson will take place at Williams-Brice Stadium at noon on Nov. 30.
The Tigers look to extend their current winning streak against the Gamecocks to six games. Clemson has an overall record of 70-42-4 against Carolina and has notched 51 wins in Columbia during the series.
South Carolina is seeking its fifth win of the year while the ACC Atlantic champions hope to continue the momentum they’ve built by capturing its 27th straight win dating back to the 2018-19 season.
The game will be shown on ESPN.
