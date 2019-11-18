‘It’s like living on the racetrack’: Kershaw County deputies cracking down on loud mufflers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s office said it’s cracking down on loud mufflers.
Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan said it’s become a growing problem for the county and deputies are in full force working to ticket those who have them. Boan said, in the past few weeks, more than half of his calls have been in regards to loud exhaust systems.
The Kershaw County Sherriff’s Office made a Facebook post on Nov. 16 addressing the problem and it received more than 600 comments and 300 shares. Some residents said they would rather see law enforcement focus on larger issues such as crime in the area, while others said they are fed up and are happy to see deputies crackdown.
Michelle Oberzet recently moved to Kershaw County and describes it as “living on the racetrack.”
“Friday afternoon. You know, it’s Friday about 3:30 every Friday afternoon, about 3:30 it’s non-stop until about 7 o’clock at night,” Oberzet said.
Oberzet added she can have her windows closed and still hear excessively loud exhaust systems on her neighborhood roads.
“It’s not only that they’re loud,” she said. “They’re going about 45-50 miles an hour.”
Other residents say they’d rather see law enforcement recourses allocated elsewhere.
“I could see both sides, but I think we have bigger issues -- more serious issues -- with our young people than a loud truck,” Drennan Riggins, a Camden resident said. “I’d much rather a kid go want a loud truck and spend his money on rims and tires and stereos versus going out there and finding somebody in the wrong crowd and kill someone.”
Section 56-5-5020 of the current South Carolina State law regarding mufflers reads:
“Every motor vehicle shall at all times be equipped with a muffler in good working order and in constant operation to prevent excessive or unusual noise and annoying smoke and no person shall use a muffler cutout, bypass or similar device upon a motor vehicle upon a highway. The engine and power mechanism of every motor vehicle shall be so equipped and adjusted as to prevent the escape of excessive fumes and smoke.”
Boan admitted, in the past, they’ve been lenient enforcing this law.
“It’s gotten carried away and it’s become maybe a competition with a lot of people to see who has the loudest most annoying exhaust system,” Boan said. “When our deputies see somebody drawing attention to themselves, then they’re going to give them the attention they are looking for.”
Boan said he wants to make it clear he’s not asking anyone to give up any of their rights. He is simply asking folks not to violate the rights of fellow citizens.
The sheriff also went on to say in the Facebook post that “I have not seen any data connecting loud exhaust systems to drug use. It is very unlikely that someone has a loud exhaust system to stay off drugs.”
The Kershaw County Sheriff’s has increased the enforcement penalty as of Nov. 19. If you are written a ticket, it will cost you $232.50.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.