Gamecocks move into top 5 of AP women’s hoops poll

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina now moves up one spot at No. 5 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll.
The Gamecocks (4-0) moved up in the rankings after dominant wins on the road against Dayton and at home against Appalachian State.
Carolina swaps spots with conference foe Texas A&M, who drops to No. 6 in this week’s poll.
Oregon remains atop the poll with Baylor, Stanford, and UConn rounding out the top four.
This week, Carolina will face USC Upstate at home on Thursday before traveling to Littlejohn Coliseum to face Clemson on Sunday.
Thursday’s game can only be seen on SEC Network+. However, Sunday’s Palmetto State showdown will be televised on the ACC Network.
Check your local listings for details.
