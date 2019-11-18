First Alert Forecast: Super Fall Weather Arrives By Tuesday Through The Week

Clouds Today Give Way To Carolina Sunshine This Week
A small disturbance in GA will move through the Midlands this morning. Clouds, showers and areas of drizzle likely this until early afternoon. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with some peeks of sun by late day. Highs will top out Near 60s.
High pressure moves in Tuesday through much of the work week giving us highs in the middle to upper 60s!
Showers return in by the weekend Highs in the lower
Weather Highlights:
- Morning showers ending by Noon
- Highs Near 60 Today
- Much warmer Tuesday - Friday
- Highs middle to upper 60s
- Rain returns by the weekend
Forecast:
Today: Scattered morning showers. Mostly cloudy with some afternoon sun. High Near 60. Rain chance 40%
Tonight: Fair. Lows lower 40s
Tuesday and Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs low to middle 60s
