Families Helping Families 2019: Goal to help 3,500 families across the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For 27 years, Families Helping Families has helped ease the burden by providing gifts, clothing, food, and other essentials to thousands of families in need at Christmas. The goal this year is to help 3,500 families across the Midlands.
In 2018, this partnership with The Palmetto Project and WIS-TV brought the Midlands community together to support more than 3,400 families and senior citizens. The families who need help are referred to Families Helping Families by social service organizations and schools as having needs beyond their staff’s ability to help.
For various reasons, these families find themselves needing help. For many, a constant lack of food in the home may affect the overall health of the family.
- Sponsor a family by adopting one or more senior citizens, disabled adult or families. You can make your request online at www.fhfmidlands.org. Pick the size of the family you’d like and you will be sent requirements and instructions needed to provide for the family via email. Once you receive the email and acknowledge receipt, you will be the only source of Christmas help for the family or senior. You’ll spend a minimum of $75 per family member. Family profiles will be sent via email the same day that they are requested.
- Volunteer by working a shift at the Family Helping Families distribution center (December 3rd - December 20th). Email nkilloy@palmettoproject.org for more information about volunteering.
- Make a tax-deductible donation. These funds are critical so that gifts and food for families who have not been sponsored can be provided and relatively low operating expenses are covered. Once the needs of the families are met, FHF donations are allocated to continue to support these families throughout the year by enrolling children under the age of five in the monthly books-by-mail initiative of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
Donations can be made by check and mailed to Families Helping Families PO Box 5141 Columbia SC 29250 or by credit card online at www.fhfmidlands.org.
Items can be dropped off at the warehouse located at 7006 Two Notch Road (former Best Buy across from Columbia Mall) from Dec. 2 through 7 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Items may also be dropped off on Dec. 9 through 14 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
