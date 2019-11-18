Fairfield Co. deputies seek suspect involved with convenience store burglary

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to identify a person wanted for breaking into a Ridgeway convenience store and stealing several items.
Authorities said the suspect arrived at the store in a white mini-van driven by a second person. Once there, the suspect threw a brick through the glass door of the store. The suspect went inside and stole cash registers, money, and cigarettes before leaving in the mini-van.
If you have any information about the suspect’s identity or whereabouts, please contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at 803-635-4141.
You may also contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
