Deputies search for missing Greenville Co. man who may be in danger

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies are searching for a missing man in Greenville County who they believe might be in danger.
Jerry Croft, 67, of Greenville, was last seen at a home on Hicks Road around noon on Sunday.
Croft may be driving a green 2014 Kia Soul, deputies said.
Croft suffers from memory loss due to a brain injury two years ago.
The sheriff's office has not released a photo of Croft.
He was last seen wearing a brown button-down shirt and black dress pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.