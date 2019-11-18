Deputies search for missing Greenville Co. man who may be in danger

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies are searching for a missing man in Greenville County who they believe might be in danger.

Jerry Croft, 67, of Greenville, was last seen at a home on Hicks Road around noon on Sunday.

Croft may be driving a green 2014 Kia Soul, deputies said.

Croft suffers from memory loss due to a brain injury two years ago.

The sheriff's office has not released a photo of Croft.

He was last seen wearing a brown button-down shirt and black dress pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

