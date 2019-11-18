Body of missing Orangeburg man found

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The body of an Orangeburg man who had been missing since Oct. 31 has been found.
According to the Times and Democrat, investigators discovered the body of 36-year-old Jeremy Ballew around 2 p.m. Friday in a pond near St. Matthews.
Ballew was last seen at his Free Moon Circle residence, however one of his family members reported him missing on Nov. 11 after not hearing from him for a couple of weeks.
Calhoun County Coroner’s Office will determine the manner and cause of death after Ballew’s body undergoes an autopsy. There was no obvious signs of trauma.
