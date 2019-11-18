Attorney General asks SLED to help investigate horse attacks in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - Recent attacks on horses in the Upstate now have the attention of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
The South Carolina Attorney General’s office sent a letter to SLED asking for an agent or agents to be assigned to investigate the recent attacks in several counties, WYFF reported.
Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday they are looking into two incidents.
The first happened Oct. 31 at a location off Fews Bridge Road and involved a horse standing in the road, bleeding heavily and suffering multiple cuts.
The second incident in Greenville County happened between Thursday and Saturday when the owners found their horse dead of multiple gunshot wounds.
Investigators are working with Greenville County Animal Control to identify any other incidents that have happened and are encouraging members of the community to come forward with any information they might have regarding these acts of violence.
If anyone else has experienced a similar type of incident, they are encouraged to call Investigator Avigliano at 864-729-3243 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
A group of concerned horse owners met Sunday in Spartanburg County. The meeting came amid a string of horse attacks across Greenville, Spartanburg and Polk counties. WYFF News 4′s Taggert Houck covered the meeting. Read his full report here.
