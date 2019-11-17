Lopsided loss to Texas A&M will keep Gamecocks from bowl eligibility

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Without Bryan Edwards and Tavien Feaster not in uniform, the Gamecocks needed to find a way to keep their bowl hopes alive.
But the Aggies proved to be too much for South Carolina. The Aggies recorded 540 yards on 79 plays on their way to a 30-6 win over the Gamecocks.
Texas A&M put together a lengthy drive on offense in the first quarter to open the scoring. The Aggies had 12 plays that ultimately yielded a 35-yard field goal by Seth Small making it a 3-0 game.
The Gamecocks responded later in the quarter with a field goal of their own. Thanks to a 41-yard reception by Shi Smith, the Gamecocks were in Aggie territory. However, the series was capped by Parker White and a 37-yard field goal to tie things up 3-3.
The Aggies responded in the second quarter. Kellen Mond’s play-action pass finds a wide-open Cordarrian Richardson from 17 yards out pushing Texas A&M ahead 10-3 with 11:35 left in the half.
Richardson finished the night with six carries for 130 rushing yards, a rushing touchdown, and the previously mentioned 17-yard touchdown catch. Isaiah Spiller added 129 rushing yards on 24 carries.
The Aggies, who took a 13-3 lead into the locker room at halftime, outgained Carolina 262-158 in the first half while holding the Gamecocks to 28 yards rushing in the first two quarters. Of those 28 yards, 10 came on a fourth-down run by former A.C. Flora standout Joseph Charlton in the final moments of the second quarter.
The third quarter saw no points scored. However, the Aggies’ offense was heavily featured in the period. Texas A&M held the ball for more than 12 minutes while putting up 101 yards on total offense. South Carolina was held scoreless with just 22 yards in the period.
The Aggies would pour it on in the fourth quarter. Jimbo Fisher’s squad tacked on another 17 points to finish the night. Meanwhile, South Carolina’s struggles were prevalent all night long. The Gamecocks went 2-of-15 on third down and held the ball for just 18 minutes.
Texas A&M has now won six straight games against the Gamecocks. As for Carolina, bowl eligibility is no longer a reality this season.
The Gamecocks fall to 4-7 and return to action at home against No. 3 Clemson.
