Gamecocks sign top 50 guard from Maryland

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina has signed Eniya Russell as part of their latest recruiting class.
Russell, a native of Baltimore, Md., is ranked No. 43 by espnW in the Class of 2020. She record four 30-point games during her junior season while leading her team averaging 20 points per game along with five rebounds and five assists per game.
"Eniyah is going to make a huge impression," Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley said. "She'll be a crowd favorite for us with her ability to dazzle passing the basketball. She'll keep defenses honest with her ability to shoot deep 3s, to get to the basket and her pull-up game is second to none."
Russell is the first signee of the Gamecocks’ 2020 class.
